Sister Mary Pauline Gregorio, CCVI1927-2020Sister Mary Pauline Gregorio, CCVI, a Sister of Charity of the Incarnate Word, completed her life's journey on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. May she now enjoy God's Presence for all eternity.Sr. Pauline was born in 1927 to Sebastiano, "Ned," Gregorio and Catherine, "Camie," Leone Gregorio in Powhatan, LA. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word on December 11, 1947 at Villa de Matel, Houston, TX. Sr. Pauline consecrated her life to God by Perpetual Profession of Vows on August 15, 1955 at Villa de Matel.Sister joyfully began her life of ministry as a Medical Records Librarian. Later, Sister served as Director of St. Joseph's School for Medical Record Librarians, which was affiliated through Sister's efforts with earning her Bachelor's degree program at Dominican College and Texas Southern University, both in Houston. Sr. Pauline published a book to assist her students for their registry exams as well. In 1973, Sister furthered her studies by earning her Master's degree in Hospital Administration, which served her well as Assistant Administrator at St. Mary Medical Center, Long Beach, CA and as Administrator at St. Edward's Hospital in Cameron, TX. The Mayor of Cameron honored Sr. Pauline in 1982 for her many voluntary civic responsibilities and dedicated service. In her later years, Sister ministered to the sick as Patient Representative at Schumpert Hospital, Shreveport, LA, St. Mary Medical Center, Long Beach, CA, and St. Joseph Hospital, Houston, TX. Sr. Pauline served God and others with gladness in a generous, loving spirit. May peace be hers.Sr. Pauline is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Henry and Sam Gregorio. She is survived by two sisters, Jennie Sliman of DeRidder, LA and Lou Gallien of Bossier City, LA, sister-in-law, Vita Bell of Bossier City, LA, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.With deep gratitude the Sisters thank all who cared for Sr. Pauline during her last years.Sr. Pauline's body will be received privately at the Immaculate Conception Chapel, Villa de Matel, 6510 Lawndale St, Houston, TX at 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, followed by Evening Praise and a celebration of her life. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Immaculate Conception Chapel at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, July 17, 2020. A private Rite of Committal will follow at Villa de Matel Cemetery.