Mary Belle Sanders Pool
1925-2019
Mary Belle Sanders Pool was born in the family home in Houston, and passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019.
She is survived by her daughters; Carol Pool and Marji Pool; Son-In-Law, William Ross; grandchildren, Nora Gross and Jesse Shalev; great granddaughter, Alma Shalev; nephew, Dr. Randolph Sanders and family; and nephew, Stephen Sanders and family.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main St. Houston, Texas.
Colorful dress is encouraged in keeping with her vibrant and colorful 93 ½ years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to South Main Baptist Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2019