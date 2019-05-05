Houston Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services
1734 W ALABAMA ST
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 521-0066
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
South Main Baptist Church
4100 Main St.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pool
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Pool


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Pool Obituary
Mary Belle Sanders Pool
1925-2019
Mary Belle Sanders Pool was born in the family home in Houston, and passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019.
She is survived by her daughters; Carol Pool and Marji Pool; Son-In-Law, William Ross; grandchildren, Nora Gross and Jesse Shalev; great granddaughter, Alma Shalev; nephew, Dr. Randolph Sanders and family; and nephew, Stephen Sanders and family.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main St. Houston, Texas.
Colorful dress is encouraged in keeping with her vibrant and colorful 93 ½ years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to South Main Baptist Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services
Download Now