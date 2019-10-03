|
|
Mary Selma Tanner Rasberry
1926-2019
June 17, 1926 –
October 1, 2019
Funeral services for Mary Selma Tanner Rasberry, 93, of Lufkin, Texas, will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Cochran Funeral Home Chapel in Onalaska, Texas with Rev. Mark Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery in Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the service begins at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Mary was born June 17, 1926 in Onalaska, Texas to parents, James Henry Tanner Jr. and Josie Sheffield Tanner. After graduating high school in Livingston, Mary moved to Houston to live with her sister, Nina, and attend business school. Following her graduation from business school, Mary was hired by Phillips Petroleum in Houston. After 10 years with Phillips, Mary moved with her boss, Harris Allen, to the new Ada Oil Company formed by Bud Adams. After 3 years with Ada, Mr. Allen left to become an independent consultant and hired Mary to come work for him. It was during her employment with Mr. Allen that she was introduced to the stock market, a passion that remained with her for the rest of her life. When Mr. Allen was hired by Westland Oil, Mary elected to not make that move. Later while working for Dow, Mary met her future husband, James Milton Rasberry, who was in Houston from a mine in Mexico for medical attention. Mary and Raz (as friends and family called him) were married on November 1, 1968. Upon Raz's retirement, Mary and Raz bought a beautiful home in the Lost Creek neighborhood of Austin, Texas and lived there for many years. After Raz's death in 1994, Mary decided to move to Pinecrest retirement community in Lufkin, Texas to be near friends and relatives. Mary passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, October 1, 2019, surrounded by family, at the home of her nephew, James Russell Tanner and his wife, Cathie in Kingwood, Texas.
Mary is survived by her nephew, James Russell Tanner and wife, Cathie; niece, Cheryl Tanner Ide and husband, Jay; niece, Deborah Grimes Tanner; and very special family friends, Marci and Ron White; along with numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers: Jim Tanner, Blake Hall, Ron White, Rusty Tanner, Jeff Richardson, Noah Richardson, David Caleb Harrison
Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at www.cochranfh.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019