Mary Rose Kratkiewicz

1926-2020

Mary Rose Kratkiewicz, 93, died peacefully, June 11th, 2020 at her home in The Woodlands, TX. She was laid to rest next to her husband of 60 years at Veteran's National Cemetery in Houston, TX on June 18th, 2020.

Mary Rose was born on July 9th, 1926 in Detroit, MI., to Stanley and Veronica Tomkowiak. She graduated from Detroit Northeastern High School. She was employed by Chrysler during World War II and unknowingly worked on the Manhattan Project which ultimately led to the end of the war. Shortly after the war she met returning World War II veteran and the love of her life, Art Kratkiewicz, and they were married six months later.

Mary Rose and Art raised three children, two of whom were born in Muskegon, MI and one in Hamtramck, MI. Mary Rose was a housewife, and spent most of her time managing the household, including the finances, getting the kids up and off to school and taking them to their football, hockey, tennis and baseball practices. Mary Rose was always there for her family.

Other than spending time with her family, Mary Rose enjoyed bowling, competing in fun runs, hiking, arts and crafts, games, cooking, and of course, eating Lay's potato chips. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, Grandma and Great Grandma and will be sorely missed.

Mary Rose is predeceased by her husband, Arthur B. Kratkiewicz, her brothers, Florian and Stanley and her sister Barbara. She is survived by her children, Bonnie, Arthur and Richard, her sister Agnes, grandchildren James, Robert, Nick, Katie and Eric, and great grandchildren Teagan and Tanner.

The family would like to extend it's sincere thanks to the staff of The Forum at The Woodlands for their care over the past two years.



