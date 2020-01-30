|
Mary Rose Loria
1928-2020
Mary Rose Loria, 91, of Richmond, Texas, went peacefully to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 27, 2020.
Mary was born on September 10, 1928 in High Bank, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Sam Loria. Also preceding her in death are her brothers, Leonard LaBarbera and Robert LaBarbera; her parents, Pauline and Frank LaBarbera, her grandson, Brent Dunlap, and son-in-law, Joe Krolczyk.
Survivors include daughters, Kathy Krolczyk, Polly Dunlap and husband Tim, Mary Troth and husband Mark; son, Frank Loria and wife, Vicky; sisters, Frances Suttle and husband Duane, Virginia Lessmann and husband William; grandchildren, Shawn Krolczyk and wife, Tina, Jason Troth and wife, Nina, Rachel Jarka and husband Shane, and Jennifer Loria.
Mary was also blessed with five great grandchildren - Colton, Avery, Jaxon, Gia and Rhett.
Mary's greatest pleasure was cooking for her family on holidays and birthday gatherings. Although her famous spaghetti and meatball recipe has been passed down to her children, without her special ingredient of love, the taste will never quite be duplicated.
The family would like to offer our heartfelt gratitude to all of the caregivers and staff at the Atria – Sugar Land and to the special women with "A Hug Away" Hospice who made her final hours comfortable.
Visitation will be held beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Sugar Land followed by burial at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020