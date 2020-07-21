I was shocked to learn of Mary's passing. Mary and I worked at FSSL in the early 1990s. She was a great asset to me working hard to put proposals together and to protect the entrance to my office. She brought such a positive and can do attitude to work. I still see her working on letters and proposals with an IBM Selectric typewriter and making the transition to computers and WordPerfect. Those transitions were very frustrating as not everything worked as expected but Mary just kept going at it till she became the master and everyone came to her to ask "How can I do this?".

A number of colleagues will refer to her as the "mother" of the 100+ employees we had in that time period and that fits her so well. She was always concerned with how every employee was doing and always listened to their problems and issues. I was fortunate to also know Mary as a follower of Jesus Christ. She and Buck and Carleen and I attended Foundry UMC and we re-met at church in 2019. What a surprise that was after nearly 25 years to see her again and to witness the same Mary caring for Buck and being present in church worship. I will miss Mary Simmang, her smile and her heart. God bless you Mary Simmang.

Al Williams

Coworker