Mary Simmang
1937 - 2020
Mary Ruth Burgin Simmang
1937-2020
Mary Ruth Burgin Simmang, 82, born July 22, 1937. Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on July 18, 2020.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Alta (Reed) Burgin and her grandson Ryan Stephen Simmang.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Milton "Buck" Simmang, her children; son Michael Ray Simmang, son Mark Edward Simmang, daughter Carrie Lee Ferguson and son Robert Glenn Simmang and niece Shannon Lee Mudgett along with 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, as an only child she learned and grew up centered on family and with an undying love of all animals. After graduating from San Antonio's Jefferson High School Class of 1955, she entered the work force and began her incredible life journey with the true love of her life. She instilled in her children the values of loyalty, love, and even a somewhat wry sense of humor. Her passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts of those on Earth who loved her, and Heaven added a genuinely good soul among God's angels.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Houston Humane Society (https://www.houstonhumane.org) in her honor.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
281-351-7233
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
Never forgotten
Shari Lyn
July 21, 2020
She definitely was a beautiful and amazing woman who lived with so much joy in her life and will always be remembered.
SHARI LYN
July 21, 2020
I was so saddened when I read of Mary Ruths passing. She was one of my sweetest and favorite friends in high school. We had so much fun in band at Jefferson. I think we had a kindred spirit because we were both only children, and our middle name is Ruth. She and Buck were another one of our group to marry young; what a blessing to see they had 65 wonderful years together and a beautiful family.
My love, condolences, and prayers to all of the Simmang family on the loss of this beautiful lady.
Janice Dannheim Eklund
Jefferson class of 55
Janice Eklund
Friend
July 21, 2020
Mary's presence at work made coming there a joy. Full of life and good advise. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was more than a coworker.
Michael Fitzgibbons
Friend
July 21, 2020
I met Mary in 1978 when I joined TRW Subsea. I was just 3 years out of college and she provided much needed advice and education on the company benefits plans. She was always very cheerful and a delight to be around. My sincere condolences to Mary and her family.
Tommy Premeaux
Coworker
July 20, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Mary's passing. Many sweet memories & I know she will be missed. May special memories comfort & sustain the family
Barbara Simmang
July 20, 2020
My heart is broken by the loss of such a fun, kind, loving friend. I will miss her sweet smile and cherish the memories we have from the many trips we took with the CUMC seniors. I particularly remember when we went to Branson and Eureka Springs. She was so brave to put that albino boa constrictor around her neck. She wanted to since Cheryl White did and then of course I did too. We had so much fun with her and Buck. I also remember how she loved Roy Rogers and really enjoyed the museum we visited in Branson. She asked me to take her picture with Roy's portrait. CAPS will miss her at the bridge tables as that was her favorite game. I am grateful to her wonderful children for supporting her and know they will be there for Buck during this hard time. God bless you all and rest in peace my special friend as heaven has gained another angel.
Pat Walker
Friend
July 20, 2020
Mary was a sweet soul who always treated us like family. We loved her and will miss her. Gail Seaton, Rainey Pearce, Brian and David Hough.
July 20, 2020
I was shocked to learn of Mary's passing. Mary and I worked at FSSL in the early 1990s. She was a great asset to me working hard to put proposals together and to protect the entrance to my office. She brought such a positive and can do attitude to work. I still see her working on letters and proposals with an IBM Selectric typewriter and making the transition to computers and WordPerfect. Those transitions were very frustrating as not everything worked as expected but Mary just kept going at it till she became the master and everyone came to her to ask "How can I do this?".
A number of colleagues will refer to her as the "mother" of the 100+ employees we had in that time period and that fits her so well. She was always concerned with how every employee was doing and always listened to their problems and issues. I was fortunate to also know Mary as a follower of Jesus Christ. She and Buck and Carleen and I attended Foundry UMC and we re-met at church in 2019. What a surprise that was after nearly 25 years to see her again and to witness the same Mary caring for Buck and being present in church worship. I will miss Mary Simmang, her smile and her heart. God bless you Mary Simmang.
Al Williams
Coworker
July 20, 2020
Was a blessing to work with and know you Mary...rest in peace
Emil Tousek
July 20, 2020
The FSSL community lost a great co-worker. She was a lovely lady and would do anything for you. We all called her mother Mary.
Paul Drouet
Friend
July 20, 2020
Mary was not only a colleague but I considered her a true friend. She was very loving, considerate, and friendly to everyone. I have know her and her Husband Buck for many years. My condolences to her family and my prayers are with them. Mary will be greatly missed. I know she is home with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ
and is totally healed in His presence.
Robert Hattz
Friend
