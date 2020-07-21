Mary Ruth Burgin Simmang
1937-2020
Mary Ruth Burgin Simmang, 82, born July 22, 1937. Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on July 18, 2020.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Alta (Reed) Burgin and her grandson Ryan Stephen Simmang.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Milton "Buck" Simmang, her children; son Michael Ray Simmang, son Mark Edward Simmang, daughter Carrie Lee Ferguson and son Robert Glenn Simmang and niece Shannon Lee Mudgett along with 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, as an only child she learned and grew up centered on family and with an undying love of all animals. After graduating from San Antonio's Jefferson High School Class of 1955, she entered the work force and began her incredible life journey with the true love of her life. She instilled in her children the values of loyalty, love, and even a somewhat wry sense of humor. Her passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts of those on Earth who loved her, and Heaven added a genuinely good soul among God's angels.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Houston Humane Society (https://www.houstonhumane.org
) in her honor.