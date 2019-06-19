Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary Inc
220 S Getty St
Uvalde, TX 78801
(830) 278-5611
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Simpson Smith


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Simpson Smith Obituary
Mary Simpson Smith
1927-2019
Mary Simpson Smith of Utopia passed away on June 14, 2019 in Kerrville at the age of 92. She was born on January 24, 1927 in Dallas, Texas to Raymond Ellsworth and Minna Lena (Huffmeyer) Simpson, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Glenn C. Smith of Freer, Texas and Carolyn Simpson Smith of Utopia, Texas; sister, Kathryn Duffy of Sugar Land, Texas; granddaughters, Sobrina Lane Maguglin and husband, Landry and Savannah Dayle Saenz and husband, Gilbert; 4 Maguglin great grandchildren; and 2 Saenz great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas William Smith; son, Byron Randolph Smith; granddaughter, Mariah Linn Smith; and daughter in law, Cherry Smith.
Interment will be at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary Inc
Download Now