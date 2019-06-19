|
|
Mary Simpson Smith
1927-2019
Mary Simpson Smith of Utopia passed away on June 14, 2019 in Kerrville at the age of 92. She was born on January 24, 1927 in Dallas, Texas to Raymond Ellsworth and Minna Lena (Huffmeyer) Simpson, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Glenn C. Smith of Freer, Texas and Carolyn Simpson Smith of Utopia, Texas; sister, Kathryn Duffy of Sugar Land, Texas; granddaughters, Sobrina Lane Maguglin and husband, Landry and Savannah Dayle Saenz and husband, Gilbert; 4 Maguglin great grandchildren; and 2 Saenz great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas William Smith; son, Byron Randolph Smith; granddaughter, Mariah Linn Smith; and daughter in law, Cherry Smith.
Interment will be at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 19, 2019