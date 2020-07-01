Mary Cecillia
Berwick Smith
1927-2020
Mary Cecillia Berwick Smith, 92, of Bellaire, Texas, passed from this life on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Arrangements will be through Hixson Brothers of Alexandria.
To extend online condolences to the Smith family please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.