Mary Smith
1927 - 2020
Mary Cecillia
Berwick Smith
1927-2020
Mary Cecillia Berwick Smith, 92, of Bellaire, Texas, passed from this life on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Arrangements will be through Hixson Brothers of Alexandria.
To extend online condolences to the Smith family please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Brothers Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
