Mary Stapp
1936-2019
Mrs. Mary Pearl Bayne Stapp, age 83, of Madison, Indiana formerly of Houston entered this life on June 13, 1936 in Trimble County, Kentucky. She was the loving daughter of the late Wilford C. Sr., and Elizabeth C. "Lizzie" Chandler Bayne. She was raised in Trimble County graduating in 1954 from Milton High School. She joined Shell Oil Company in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she met and married Clyde Necy Stapp on June 13, 1957 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Madison. Clyde and Mary traveled worldwide and were long time members of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Houston. Mary Pearl resided in Houston until the death of her husband when she returned to Madison, Indiana. She always enjoyed her many visits home to Trimble County and Madison. Mary Pearl died on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2:23 p.m. at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Mary Pearl will be missed by her loving sons, Gregory Stapp and his wife, Barbara, Douglas Stapp and his wife, Patty; she was the proud grandmother "Nannie" of, Ryan, Sarah, Rochelle, Weston, Savannah, and Tabbitha; her brothers in law, Prentis Shelton and Pete Maddox both of Madison, Indiana and her sister in law, Betty Covalt; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Wilford C. Bayne died, March 20, 1991, her mother, Elizabeth C. "Lizzie" Chandler Bayne, died May 19, 1990, her beloved husband of 61 years, Clyde Necy Stapp, died March 27, 2018, her sisters, Bonita "Bonnie" Bayne Shelton, died September 15, 2017 and Beryl L. Bayne Maddox, died December 12, 2010, her brothers, Wilford C. Bayne, Jr., died March 26, 2002 and David Rodney Bayne, died July 29, 2006. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive Madison, Indiana. Entombment will follow on Sunday at 12:00 Noon at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery Columbarium, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison, Indiana. Friends may visit Saturday from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2019