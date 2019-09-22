|
|
Mary Grace Stephan
1925-2019
Mary Grace "Rusty" Stephan, age 93, passed away peacefully September 15, 2019 of natural causes. Rusty was born November 8, 1925 in Laurel, MS to Louis LeMieux and Justine Gertrude LeMieux (nee Masson) as one of nine children. After graduating from Mississippi State College for Women, she had a brief stint in NYC before moving to Houston where she met and married Werner Johan "Johnny" Stephan with whom she had four children. She led a busy life as a mother, grandmother, Johnny's wife for 29 years until his untimely passing, and had a long career as a real estate agent.
Rusty is survived by her sister Gertrude "Trudy" Hogan, her son Eric (Darlene), son Paul (Libby), daughter Lisa, son Douglas (Bliss), granddaughters Sara (Chad) and Zoe, grandsons Garrett (Morgan), Adam (Heather), Masson and Cade, and great-grandchildren Lily, Sunny and Tyler, along with many beloved nieces, nephews and their extended families.
Please join us to celebrate her life Friday September 27, 2019, between 2 — 4 p.m. at Dettling Funeral Home, 14094 Memorial Dr. Houston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to read more and leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019