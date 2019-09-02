|
Mary A. Stephenson
1934-2019
Mary Agnes Stephenson, born May 21, 1934 in Houston, Texas, went to be with her heavenly family on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in the Houston Medical Center. A native Houstonian, Mary moved to the Atascocita area this year. She attended Cloverleaf Elementary, Woodland Acres Junior High and Galena Park High School. She loved and was loved by her family and friends. She enjoyed attending family events and watching the nieces and nephews grow up too quick. She worked for Harris County Water Control and Improvement District No. 36 for many years before changing her career to work at S & C Construction. She loved to dance and shop, and would go any chance she had the opportunity. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, H.R. (Hank) Stephenson; parents, Cora Fussell and Charley Murchison, Hanson Boysen; brother-in-law, Louis Stephenson; sister-in-law, Beverly Stephenson; nephew, Mark Stephenson; nieces, Diana Ellis and Donna Ayala. Mary is survived by her sister, Betty Sausage and husband John; brothers, Charles Murchison and wife Judy, Terry Murchison and wife Ranae, nephews Craig Hopper, Darryl Murchison, John Sausage Jr.; nieces, Sheryl Lemman and husband Don, Tracy Hopper, Lynn Schreck and husband Tom, Wendi Lindsey and husband Jeff, Kelly Hollier and husband Patrick, Deb Severing and husband Loren; great-nephews, Kyle Herrington, Jacob Rodriquez, Troy Rodriquez and wife Karen, Jacob Schreck, Will Schreck, Luke Lindsey, Leo Hollier, Austin Hollier; great-nieces, Ella Lindsey, Hannah Hollier and Morgan Hollier. Friends are welcome to join the family for visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Carter-Conley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the chapel of Carter-Conley Funeral Home. Graveside services will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. at San Jacinto Memorial Park under the direction of Carter-Conley Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 2, 2019