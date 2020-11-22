1/1
Mary Stone
1924 - 2020
Mary Sue Banks Stone
1924-2020
Mary Sue Banks Stone, 96, passed away on November 17, 2020 in Houston Texas, surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born in Greenville, Texas to E. E. (Eddie Eugene) Banks and Edna Brandon Banks. She grew up in Sulphur Springs, Texas and graduated from East Texas State Teacher's College with a Bachelor's Degree (1946) and a Master's Degree (1947). While attending college, she met her future husband Bob Stone. They married in 1946 and were blessed with four children, Bob Jr., Mike, Dave, and Susan.
As a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she was always ready with a kind word of encouragement. Her smile was warm and inviting…to know her was to love her.
Sue was a member and served at Tallowood Baptist Church for over 50 years, where she developed many of her dearest, most precious, lifelong friendships. She found great joy in her countless friendships, always encouraging and caring for others. Her abiding faith was central to her life. She would say that one of her greatest privileges was having the opportunity to share God's love with generations of children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents, her sisters, Gwynn, Liz, Betty, Doris, and granddaughter, Michelle Stone.
Sue is survived by her children, Bob Jr. (Ruth), Mike (Rosario), Dave (Rose), and Susan Costello (Marvin), her grandchildren, Liz Dubrow (David), Jenni Carnes (Jeremi), Rick Stone (Claire), Katie Brannon (Jonathan), and Tyler Stone, and great grandchildren, Jake Dubrow, Ellie, Hudson, and Everly Carnes, Lucy and Rafi Stone, and Austyn, Emersyn, Maisyn, and Tucker Brannon.
The family will hold a Memorial Service at 10:00 Monday, November 23rd at Tallowood Baptist Church, in Houston TX, or live stream at Tallowood.org.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to:
Tallowood Baptist Foundation
555 Tallowood Rd.
Houston, TX 77024



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Tallowood Baptist Church
