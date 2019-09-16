|
Mary Sue Fairchild
Mary Sue Fairchild was born in Graford, TX, to parents David and Lura Jane Wilsonn. She passed away peacefully August 18, 2019, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was deeply loved.
Mary Sue grew up Graford and Ft. Worth, TX. She was graduate of Paschal High School and Texas Christian University in Ft. Worth.
She was married to the love of her life, William R. Fairchild, for more than 50 years.
She loved to entertain in her home, bringing loved ones and new friends together. She made close friends because she loved easily and made people feel important, because they were important to her.
Her humility and ability to love made her strong and resilient. She loved her family unconditionally and we all loved her. She visited family all the time, wherever we were – Alaska, Dallas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, France and elsewhere. And she always welcomed us home with a big smile and a hug.
Mary Sue was adventurous and loved to travel. She felt it helped us experience, better understand and love other cultures and people. She and Bill welcomed exchange students, international travelers and expats into their home. She also loved theater, ballet, art and sports.
She had a generous spirit and was dedicated to supporting causes that improved the lives of others. Service was a deeply held and passionate part of her life. She served as a board member of Back Bay Mission in Biloxi, MS. She said that this was the place she felt most like she was being the hands and feet of Jesus. She chaired the Board of Governors for the Houston Area Model United Nations (HAMUN), whose goal is to teach students international diplomacy and peaceful resolution of conflict. She was on the mission board for the First Congregational Church of Houston, working hand-in-hand with people in the community, helping provide opportunities. And there were many others.
Mary Sue is survived by her children who will forever have her hand print on their hearts: Christa Midkiff and husband Clay, Brock Fairchild and wife Elizabeth, and Erin Roorda and husband Matt; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Amber, Joel, Emerson and Charlie Wood, Aubry, Tim and James Nissen, Darren Midkiff, and Brennan, Ashlyn and Sabrina Fairchild; nieces and nephews: Eric and Cheri Luck, Joanne Horrell, Mary Pat and Bill Samuels, Liz and Vincent Lem, John and Mariam Fairchild, Mark and Siobhan Fairchild, Jill Fairchild, and Janet and Randall Beck; brother-in-law, Jack Fairchild; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Pat Luck and her husband Bill; nephew, Kirk Luck; and friend Bill McKinley.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Back Bay Mission or HAMUN would be greatly appreciated.
A celebration of Mary Sue's life will be held at First Congregational Church on Beinhorn Road in Houston at 2 pm on Sunday, September 22. All who knew her and loved her are welcome.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, 2019