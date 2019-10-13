|
|
Mary Theresa Drouin
1953-2019
Mary Theresa Drouin, age 66, of Kensington, Maryland passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her home. Mary was born August 22, 1953 in Houston, TX. Mary attended Memorial High School in Houston, Texas. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas in Austin. Mary had an accomplished career as an engineer, most recently serving as a Senior Program Manager/Advisor at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Mary spent more than 30 years working in the nuclear field, primarily in safety analysis.
Mary's approach to life can be summed up by: "It's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." We will miss our sister, aunt, cousin, friend and colleague more than words can express.
Mary is survived by her nine siblings and their spouses Rene (Julie), Paul (Ingrid), Katharine (Harry), Jeannette (Mickey),
Andrew, Dominic (Linda), Anne (Craig), Robert (Sheila), Patricia (Michael); her 18 nieces and nephews and her 44 cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary McDonnell Drouin Kelly, and her father, Andre Henri Drouin.
A memorial service for Mary celebrating her life, will be held at The Tradition, 15250 Prestonwood Blvd., Dallas, Tx at 1:00 pm on Saturday October 19. The family will receive guests for a reception immediately following.
Donations in her honor may be given to the Mary Drouin Scholarship administered by and payable to The American Society of Mechanical Engineers Foundation, 1828 L Street NW, Suite 510, Washington, DC 20036.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019