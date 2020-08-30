1/1
Mary Thyssen
Mary Thyssen
1931-2020
Mary Thyssen, age 89, of Perth, Western Australia and Sugar Land, Texas, passed away on August 14, 2020 peacefully at her home.
Born May 7, 1931 in Perth to Francis and Julia Foley Bendon, she met and married her Texan husband, Anders P. Thyssen while he was there on assignment with his company, Robert H. Ray Geophysical (later known as Geosource) out of Houston, TX. His work took them all over the globe, with assignments in Venezuela, Canary Islands, Mozambique, Madagascar, Somalia, Sudan and Australia before heading back to Houston, TX in 1979 where they resided in nearby Richmond and eventually retired.
An accomplished artist, Mary turned her talent of porcelain painting into a successful business, creating impressive tile wall murals for client's homes and ranches, and other painted pieces depicting coastal scenes, local wildflowers, and portraits from client's photographs.
Mary Thyssen is preceded in death by her loving husband Andy. She is survived by her three daughters, Loretta, Andrea (husband Scott Fish), and Marie. In her hometown of Perth, Western Australia, she is also survived by her cousins, and many nieces and nephews.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2020.
