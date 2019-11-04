|
Mary G. Torres
1946-2019
Mary G. Torres, 73, of Houston, Texas left this world to be with the Lord on October 29, 2019. Mary was born on June 23, 1946. Mary graduated from Jefferson Davis High School.
Mary is preceded in death by her mother Bertha M. Garcia, father Nash Garcia Sr., brother Nash Garcia Jr., and grandsons Michael Rodriguez & Nicolas Rodriguez.
Mary is survived by her husband Efren Torres Sr., children Melissa D. Torres, Jessica & Joseph Rodriguez & Efren Torres Jr., sisters Alice & Jose Martinez & Christina Garcia and grandchildren Sophia and Alexander Rodriguez.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Fwy. Houston, TX 77039 from 5-8 pm. Rosary will be held at 7 pm.
A funeral mass in memory of Mary Torres will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4918 Cochran Houston, TX 77009 at 10 am. Interment to follow at Brookside Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2019