Mary Louise Ruby Vickery

1934-2020

Mary Louise Ruby Vickery, age 85 formerly of Shepherd, Texas passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born September 21, 1934 in Augusta, Texas to parents Alvie Arthur Ruby and Annie May Vancil Ruby who preceded her in death along with her daughter, Brenda Vickery; and brother, Troyce Ruby and wife Gloria.

Mary Lou proudly worked at Southwestern Bell for 36 years and was a CWA Local 6222 District Steward Union Rep. Mary Lou was a SWBT Pioneer and a member of First Baptist Church Shepherd and participated in the Tape Ministry and OWLS – Older Wiser Livelier Seniors and also served as Treasurer for the Farley Chapel Cemetery Association. In Mary's spare time she enjoyed genealogy, ceramics, gospel singings and Dominoes "42", but above all she loved spending time with her grandsons.

Survivors include her daughters, Regina Wiley and husband Brandon of Kemp, TX, Mary Beth Vickery of Round Rock, TX, Melissa Hesselius and husband Daniel of Boulder, CO; grandchildren, Christian Wiley and wife Jodi, Jared Wolf, Joshua Wolf and wife Sarah, Ian Walker, and Aiden Walker; great-grandchildren, Jackson Wiley, Montgomery Wiley, Elijah Wolf, Jonah Wolf, and Gideon Wolf; brother, Buddy Ruby and wife Betty of Houston, TX; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.



