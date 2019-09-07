|
|
Mary Garza Postman Weis
1928-2019
Mary Garza Postman Weis, age, 91, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 3, 2019. She was born on July 22, 1928. .
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard A Weis of 32 years until his death and former husband Bryan T. Postman.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Belinda Postman Kaylani, Barbara Van Postman and Bryan T. Postman.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 3:00pm, followed by a funeral service at 3:00pm, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, in the Chapel of Angels of Forest Park Lawndale.
A private burial will occur on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019