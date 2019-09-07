Home

Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chapel of Angels of Forest Park Lawndale
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel of Angels of Forest Park Lawndale
Mary Weis


1928 - 2019
Mary Weis Obituary
Mary Garza Postman Weis
1928-2019
Mary Garza Postman Weis, age, 91, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 3, 2019. She was born on July 22, 1928. .
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard A Weis of 32 years until his death and former husband Bryan T. Postman.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Belinda Postman Kaylani, Barbara Van Postman and Bryan T. Postman.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 3:00pm, followed by a funeral service at 3:00pm, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, in the Chapel of Angels of Forest Park Lawndale.
A private burial will occur on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
