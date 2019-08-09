Home

FRAZIER-MITCHELL FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. - HOUSTON
5002 HERSHE ST
Houston, TX 77020
(713) 673-3672
Mary Woods
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater New Galilee Praise & Worship Center
8505 Tidwell Rd.
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater New Galilee Praise & Worship Center
8505 Tidwell Rd.
Mary Woods


1942 - 2019
Mary Woods Obituary
MARY NELL WOODS
1942-2019
Mary Nell Woods was born on April 11, 1942 in Houston, Texas to Primas Bailey and Dutchie Tinsley. She passed away on August 3, 2019.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Woods will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Greater New Galilee Praise & Worship Center~ 8505 Tidwell Rd.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m. Interment- Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
www.frazier-mitchell.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019
