MARY NELL WOODS
1942-2019
Mary Nell Woods was born on April 11, 1942 in Houston, Texas to Primas Bailey and Dutchie Tinsley. She passed away on August 3, 2019.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Woods will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Greater New Galilee Praise & Worship Center~ 8505 Tidwell Rd.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m. Interment- Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019