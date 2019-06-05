Mary Beth Wurts

1929-2019

Mary Elizabeth Sadler Wurts, age 90, passed away peacefully May 16 due to CVD and COPD. She was born April 2, 1929, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Dr. William Paul and Agnes Bragstad Sadler. She attended and received a BA in English from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. She then moved to New York City to study interior decorating. This is where she met her husband, Alan John Wurts. They were married in December of 1951 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As a young woman, she volunteered for several civic-minded organizations. She was an avid reader and had a green thumb. She spent much of her life in Houston. Alan preceded her in death in 1999, after a marriage filled with much joy, challenges and a world of travels. She devoted her life to Christ, her church Saint Francis, and her family and friends. She was a community bible scholar and an integral part of the Women Aglow Organization. Mary Beth helped create Quest. An annual meeting whose well-reputed speakers provide individuals with guidance for daily spiritual growth. She completed a program with the Cenacle Sisters to become a Spiritual Director at age 75. She led a full and faith-filled life. Mary Beth is survived by her 3 children and their spouses; Bill (Teresa) Wurts, Geoff (Olga) Wurts and Peggy (Sevy) Norton; her grandchildren Jenny, Laura, Eric, Denise, Vicki, Nathan, and Hillary; great grandchildren Brynlie, Laynie Beth, Tyler, Brinley, Adam, Elina, Owen and her nieces and nephew. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, June 8th at 2:00 pm at Saint Francis Episcopal Church, 345 Piney Point Rd, Houston. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an organization close to your heart in her name.

