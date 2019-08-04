|
Maryan Rhodes Jistel
1930-2019
Maryan Rhodes Jistel, born in Houston, Texas at Memorial Hospital on June 16, 1930, died after a short battle with cancer on July 26, 2019 wearing her signature red lipstick. Waiting for her as she crossed into Heaven are her husband of 41 years Milton "Pete" Jistel, her parents Edith Halle Rhodes and James Morton Rhodes, her dogs on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge, Tigger and Tibett, plus numerous friends and family members who loved her.
Her spirit lives on in her children, Susan Jistel Spillios (Nick) and James Rhodes Jistel, her grandchildren and granddogs.
After graduating from the University of Houston with a degree in Elementary Education, she went on to excel in her chosen field as a teacher at Walnut Bend and Briargrove Elementary Schools for twenty five years. Following retirement from HISD, she enjoyed substitute teaching and tutoring, particularly at Wesley Academy where her granddaughter, Emma, attended. Maryan not only taught her students in scholastics, but guided them to the wonderful rewards of curiosity, and cultivated their potential talents by using her creativity.
Maryan's sense of style and love of beauty served her well. She created beautiful homes and was fashionable, hip and put together throughout her life. Curious, smart, and spiritual, she developed and sustained deep friendships that lasted a lifetime. She had a great sense of humor and a big heart!
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Maryan's life featuring two of her favorites, Frank Sinatra and Veuve Cliquot, in early September at the home of Nick and Susan Spillios. Her ashes will be scattered next to her husband's in Austin, Texas. Honoring her love of animals, memorial donations may be made to the Houston SPCA in her name.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019