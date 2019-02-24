Home

Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 862-8844
Marylee Spears
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Stephen's United Methodist Church.
Marylee Spears Obituary
Marylee Deyarmon Spears
1924-2019
Marylee Deyarmon Spears, 94, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alex W. Spears, Jr.; sons, David Spears and Matt Spears; daughter, Peggy Bahou; granddaughter, Victoria Griffith. Marylee is survived by sons, Ned Spears and wife Tina, Jon Spears and wife Susan; grandchildren, Sarah Bahou, Elizabeth Adams, David Spears, Andrew Spears, Tracey Miller and Brandon Dempsey; 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Heights Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be the following afternoon at 3 PM at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
