Mason Gay Bechtel
1947-2020
Mason Gay Bechtel, a longtime resident of Houston, died peacefully in the company of her loved ones, with her daughter, Brooke, by her side, on October 31, 2020.
Mason was born in Columbus, Ohio on February 21, 1947 to Chuck and Dodie Carlson. She lived her early life in Topsfield, Massachusetts where she worked to keep her three younger brothers in line. She was a well-liked, free-spirited, nonconformist at Masconomet High School and attended Garland College in Boston.
Mason's career was dedicated to Fayez Sarofim and Co, where, for 32 years she was the epitome of executive reception. Hers was the face of the company: warm, vivacious, happy to help anyone who came through the door. She brought to Fayez her classic style and grace.
A dedicated patron of singer-songwriters, Mason rarely missed the Kerville Folk Festival. She frequented The Old Quarter, Rockefeller's and Mucky Duck following Townes, Shake, Louden, Todd Snider, Will and Charlie Sexton, and Reckless Kelley. She loved spending Saturday afternoons with Larry Winters on KPFT calling in with praise and requests.
Mason was the heart of her family, never forgetting a birthday and generous with her love and gifts. She was "Mason Central", finger on the pulse of everyone's needs and news.
She was married three times: Russel Mallet, Ted Straton and Stephen Bechtel. She is survived by her daughter, Brooke Chandler Bechtel of Houston, and brothers Chuck Carlson of Laguna Vista, Texas and Snuffy Carlson of Eugene, Oregon, sister-in-law Kimmy Kauffman and niece Christina Carlson.
Remembrances can be made to KPFT public radio, Houston at KPFT.org
A memorial is planned after Covid.