Mathilda "Tippie" Manuel Johnson

1928-2020



Mathilda "Tippie" Manuel Johnson 92 passed away on June 17th at home surrounded by her Family and Loved ones after a long battle with Kidney Failure. She was born in Shepherd Texas on January 10, 1928 to John Frank Manuel and Dorothy Carter Hunter. She was the 4th of 7 brothers and sisters. She lived in Shepherd until her thirties when she moved to Barnwell, South Carolina to work for Shuron Continental Optical company from which she retired in 1990. After that she moved back to Houston to be close to her family. Tippie enjoyed and was very active in the Baptist faith her entire life being a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Barnwell SC and then a member here in Houston at River Oaks Baptist Church. She was a member of the Gleaners Sunday Class where she enjoyed fellowship with many wonderful and special friends. One of Tippie's greatest pleasures was the friendship she formed with Cornie Oldham. Those ladies spent many hours in prayer together making sure that every prayer request and need was covered. She also pursued her passion of cooking for several years teaching cooking classes with the internationals in her mission group. Preparing meals and having family and loved ones over was her greatest joy as well as spending time with her "hounds" as she called them: Bailey and Biddles.

Preceded in death by her Son, Edward Johnson, parents John Frank Manuel and Viola Hunter; Brother and Sisters Edward and Ruth Manuel; Vernon and Emmy Manuel; Joyce and Cliff Birmingham; Ethelda and Fred Nelson; Donnis Hunter.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia McElveen; Sister Jackie Manuel, Brother Jerry and Patsy Manuel, Daughter in Love, Mae Johnson Grandchildren: Keith Johnson, Jennifer and Brad Easley, Amanda Guevara. Great grandchildren: Chelsea and Caleb Dameron, Jacob Nuttall, Gabriel Johnson, Sophia Guevara, Sebastian Guevara, Johanna Guevara, Jay Easley, and Justin Easley.

Great Great Granddaughter: Ava Mae Dameron as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Loved ones: Clodia and Jimmy Jett, Hailey, Cole and Jesse Cofty, Judy Bankhead, Susan Tate, Pam and Rick Willard, Richie, Vanessa, Raegan, Blayke and Roman Willard, Ryan Willard, Deborah Winburn.

Much appreciation for the wonderful care from her doctors at St. Luke's: Dr. Ruth Wintz, Dr. Mark Sutton, Dr. Joggy George and Dr. Sayed Feghali as well as her special nurses Faye Sterling and Sharon Grange, and Special Caregivers Bernice Jones and Johanna Guevara. Extra special appreciation for her Faithful and Caring Sister Jackie who spent countless hours comforting and caring for "Tippie" as her illness progressed.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date



