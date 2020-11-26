Matt Smallman Miller
1934-2020
Matt Smallman Miller who was 86 years young went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday November 6th, 2020. He was surrounded by his beautiful wife, daughter, son, and loving caregivers as he joined the Lord quietly and peacefully in his home in Houston, Texas.
Matt was born on September 13, 1934 in Waco, Texas to Matt Smallman Miller Sr. and Velma Cantrell Miller. He was a proud graduate of Waco High in 1953.
Matt received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Baylor University in 1957. Matt was a scholarship athlete and a pitcher and a proud teammate on the Baylor Baseball team.
Matt met the love of his life, Dorothy Abernathy at Baylor, and they were happily married August 29, 1959.
Matt began his professional career in the Houston office of Ernst and Young and was granted his Certificate of Certified Public Accounts on January 30, 1961. After rising to the level of audit senior, he then went on to spend 25 years as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Houston's Coca-Cola Foods Division, two years as Coca-Cola's Director of Corporate real estate in Atlanta, Georgia. Matt finished his business career as the Senior Vice President and CFO for Houston's Maryland Club Foods.
While maintaining an exhaustive business schedule, Matt always found time to give back to his community. Matt provided loyal and generous support to Memorial Church of Christ, Baylor University, Tallowood Baptist Church, and the Memorial Hermann Foundation. Matt served dutifully and joyfully on the board of Memorial Hermann Healthcare Systems for many years.
Matt's true passions were simple: his faith, his family, his friends, and Baylor University.
A 1957 letter winner in baseball for Baylor, Matt is a past President and Board member of the Baylor "B" Association, as well as the Baylor Bear Foundation. Matt also served the Baylor Alumni Association and Baylor's Hankamer School of Business on their Board of advisors.
Matt is survived by his wife Dorothy, his daughter Michelle, and his son Mark. Michelle's husband John Chambers and their sons Andrew, Thomas, and James. Mark's wife Alison Miller and their daughter Alyssa. Matt is also survived by his two younger brothers, George Miller and Todd Miller, and their many children and grandchildren.
Matt Miller was the true definition of exemplary, in his faith, as a husband, as a father, and as a friend.
A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday December 5th at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life held at a later, safer date for all family, friends, and acquaintances. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made in Matt Miller's name to your church or to a charity of your choice
