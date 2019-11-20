|
|
Matthew Muller Adams
1966-2019
Matthew Adams passed away at his home on November 12, 2019 and is now resting in peace with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for all eternity. Matthew was born on the 3rd of December 1966, a seventh generation Houstonian. Matt lived his life with a big heart. His greatest joy on earth was his family, who dearly loved him. He was preceded in death by his devoted parents Paula and Alexander Adams. He leaves behind his four precious children Walker, Megan, Sophie and Luke Adams; the mother of his children Kendall Adams Trozzo; his caring brother Samuel Adams and wife Julie and their children Lacy Adams Owens and husband Judah, Benjamin, Emma and Andrew Adams. He is also survived by many dear cousins, aunts and uncles in his large extended family. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, the 30th of November at 1:00 pm at Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway in Houston with a reception to follow. The family will have a private burial service at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston. "In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world." John 16:33
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019