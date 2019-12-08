|
|
Matthew Logan Daubert
1968-2019
MATTHEW LOGAN
DAUBERT
"Gift from God"
(October 3, 1968 -
November 28, 2019)
It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew Logan Daubert announce his passing on Thursday, November 28th 2019, Thanksgiving morning, at the age of 51 years. Matthew was the purest example of resilience. He defied all odds. At birth, Matthew survived meningitis, and at the age of ten, he survived a near fatal fall from a tree. Matthew was not supposed to survive either event, even the doctors said he would not, yet Matthew proved everyone wrong! Matthew persevered and lived a rich life for 51 years. Throughout his life, Matthew earned the love of many through is charismatic and witty personality and his positive outlook on life. Matthew loved sports and music. He loved to dance and sing, but most of all, Matthew loved being with his family. We are sad to say goodbye, but we are comforted by the thought that Matthew is now reunited with his mother, Marilynn and his grandparents, Lindy and David.
Matthew will be lovingly remembered by his many family members and loved ones; step-father, Clint Lovell and step-mother, Brenda Lovell, his father, Larry Daubert and step-mother Dorene Daubert, siblings David Motter, Champe Andrews (Tina), Jason Motter, Nikki Coughlin (Sean), Logan Motter (Gonzalo), Ryan Fitz, Ashley Fitz, and Isaac Bishop; aunts Sue (Huub) Bakx, Nancy (James) McElhinney, Patricia (John) Carnahan, and Linda Conn; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Matthew was preceded by his mother, Marilynn Lovell and grandparents, Marilynn "Lindy" and David Carnahan.
To honor Matthew's lifelong wish, his body was donated to the University of Texas Health Science Center. A Celebration of Life in memory of Matthew will be held on Saturday, December 14th, at 3:00p.m., at the home of Brenda and Clint, 6218 Laver Love Drive, Spring, TX 77379. Pastor Angus Davis officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019