Matthew Moore
1993-2019
Matthew Moore, historian, pianist, and devoted son and friend, died during the weekend of August 24 in Austin, Texas.
Born to Ann Sartwell and Robert Moore Jr. in 1993, Matthew was raised in Knoxville with his sister, Dora. He attended Montessori Academy of Knoxville, Sequoyah Elementary, Episcopal School and West High School. He immersed himself in the music he spent so much time learning and creating throughout his life. He earned his degree in history at Rhodes College where he edited its historical journal and was named most outstanding history major. He supervised youth in the Crossroads to Freedom project to document their neighborhoods' roles in the civil rights movement. Later, he moved to Houston to work as a library specialist, then to Austin, where he pursued a Masters' degree in Information Studies at the University of Texas. He was recently named volunteer of the year at Austin History Center.
Along the way, Matthew's sensitivity, patience, and humor earned him a deeply connected set of loved ones, including his beloved partner, Russell Durrett. Like the Christ to whom he was devoted, Matthew delighted in the natural world. He believed that the stories of marginalized people hold awesome power to bring about justice. He strove to sow harmony in discord. Children and babies loved him.
Matthew had a vivid imagination and would sit quietly pondering leaf formations even in the middle of a soccer game. During his first cross country race he found a high patch of grass in which to take a quick nap. He made friends around the world with CISV, a peace education organization. He hiked with his family and traveled with Boy Scouts, including Sea Base, Philmont, and Boundary Waters. He was an Eagle Scout and built a bridge at Ijams Nature Center with repurposed utility poles and decking. Matthew faced the unknown with courage and persistence. At age six he completed a 3-day 15-mile hike with his father. He later learned how to drive a manual transmission as he started a cross-country road trip with his grandfather. He made legendary pies, grew beautiful plants and arranged lovely flowers. His most exquisite arrangement was in May at his sister's marriage to his new brother-in-law Logan Siebold.
Matthew is also mourned by his grandparents Charles Sartwell and Doris Jean and Robert Moore, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members. He is welcomed by his grandmother, Cheryl Sartwell, and a host of other kindred and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, September 1st at his home church, Central United Methodist, 201 East Third Avenue Knoxville, Tennessee. Attendees are invited to bring a favorite photo or written memory. Memorials may be made to any of the communities and places that loved and shaped him, including but not limited to Central United Methodist Church, First Congregational Church (Memphis), Bering Memorial United Methodist Church (Houston), CISV Smoky Mountain Chapter and Ijams Nature Center.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019