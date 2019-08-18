|
|
Matthew W. Sniffen
1966-2019
Matthew W. Sniffen, 52, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.
Originally from Chicago, Matt has been a Texan for most of his life. Besides his large loving family, Matthew has been able to gain a large group of friends like no other.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 AM for Matthew Friday, August 23, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 215 E. 10th St., Houston, TX 77008. Donations in his memory can be sent to, Texas Lions Camp, PO Box 290247, Kerrville, TX 78029-0247.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019