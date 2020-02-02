|
|
Mattie Bell Smith
1926-2020
Mattie Bell Smith, born March 21, 1926 in Livingston, TX to Elbert and Roxie Harrison, passed January 16, 2020 in Houston, TX., at 93 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Louie Howard Smith (Red) and all eleven of her siblings. She is survived by her sons Leslie H. of Alexandria, VA, Rickie Allen of Pine Prairie, LA and Craig Randall of Houston, TX as well as 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Growing up on farm in the Big Thicket, she always said, the depression had no impact because they raised everything they needed and bartered to support other needs. She left home at 15 and traveled by bus to live with her sister in Buffalo, NY. After 3 winters, she returned to Houston and vowed never to leave Texas again. She raised 3 boys to successful lives and imparted strong ethical beliefs on her kids and grandkids. She was loved by all.Please join the family at a Memorial service from 9-11 am on February 7, 2020 at the Veterans Funeral Services at 10567 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020