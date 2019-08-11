|
Mary Jo Gerland
1931-2019
Mary Josephine Gerland was born in Richards, Texas, on the 8th of August 1931, to Frances and Stash Walkoviak. She passed peacefully on Tuesday the 6th of August 2019 with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her husband, A.J. Gerland, Jr., her parents, Stash and Frances Walkoviak, her daughter, Sheryl Ann Gerland, her grandchildren, Kori Gerland and Tye Gerland, her sisters, Irene Walkoviak and Agatha Smith, and her brothers, Jesse and James Walkoviak. Mary Jo was known by her grandchildren as Meme.
Mary Jo was one of seven children raised on their farm in Richards, TX. She often talked about her childhood days of picking cotton, milking cows, and helping harvest their garden. She attended Richards high school and was moved up a grade thereby graduating a year early. She was also voted 'most beautiful' and valedictorian of her class. After high school, Mary Jo came to Houston and began working at the power company in downtown Houston. She then met the love of her life, A.J. Gerland, Jr., at Cooks Hoedown Club in Houston, where she loved to dance. Mary Jo and A.J. were married on Valentine's Day in 1950 at Saint Stanislaus Catholic Church in Anderson, TX. During the first 5 years of their marriage, they had 5 children, and Mary Jo became a full-time mom. A.J. was in the grocery business and founded Gerland's Food Fair. Their children were all raised in the Spring Branch area and worked in their father's grocery stores while growing up. After the three oldest children were grown, Mary Jo, A.J. and their two youngest children moved to the Memorial area. Mary Jo loved her late husband and family unconditionally and lived her life with grace and dignity. Her generosity to all was never ending. She enjoyed laughing and poking fun with her family and caregivers. She was known by her grandchildren and great grandchildren as Meme and had a very special bond with them. Mary Jo was a dedicated member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church for over 60 years.
She is survived by her four children, James E. Gerland and wife, Melody, Joseph P. Gerland, Dennis K. Gerland, and her daughter, Cynthia G. Harris and husband, Danny. Also surviving are her sisters, Geneva Sicinski and Kathryn Dawson, 10 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 6 step great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to the celebration of life and visitation with the family from Five o'clock until Seven o'clock in the evening on Thursday the 15th of August in The Grand Foyer and Library, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at Seven o'clock in The Jasek Chapel at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive, Houston, TX 77057. A Mass is to be offered at Half past Ten in the morning on Friday the 16th of August at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc Drive, Houston, TX 77024. Her cousin Reverend Monsignor Adam S. McClosky is officiating and Reverend Francis M. Mocatangay is concelebrating. Reception to follow in the Community Center at the Church. The Rite of Committal is to follow, via police escorted cortege at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019