Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
4730 Pederson
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
4730 Pederson
Maude Jones


1940 - 2020
Maude Jones Obituary
Maude A. Jones
1940-2020
"Your life was a Blessing, Your memory is our Treasure. You are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond Measure."
Mrs. Maude A. Jones peacefully entered into Eternal rest, January 2, 2020.
Left with memories of her precious legacy are her siblings, Thomas Anderson, Jr. and Audrey Walker; loving sorority sisters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; many dear relatives and life-long friends.
Her husband, Holland Jones preceded her in death.
The Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, January 10th, 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 8:45 A.M. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega Service at 9:30 A.M. All services will be held at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 4730 Pederson, Rev. Jerome Davis, Senior Pastor, Officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020
