Maudell Berry
1929-2020
"The beauty of a loved one is in the memories they have shared with us."
Our beloved matriarch, Mrs. Maudell Berry's life will be honored Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Her service can be viewed by live stream at 11:00 A.M.: www.mabriemortuary.com/MaudellBerry
In God's care, she leaves her loving family and longtime friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 29, 2020.