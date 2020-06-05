MAUDIE REECE
1941-2020
Maudie Reece was born March 26, 1941 in Tenaha,Texas to Elijah Bryan and Annie Smith. She passed away on May 29, 2020.
Services will be held at Bethany Baptist Church SBC~ 7304 Homestead Rd.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00p.m.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Reece will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, beginning at 10:00a.m.
Interment ~ Paradise North Cemetery
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 5, 2020.