Maudie Reece
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maudie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAUDIE REECE
1941-2020
Maudie Reece was born March 26, 1941 in Tenaha,Texas to Elijah Bryan and Annie Smith. She passed away on May 29, 2020.
Services will be held at Bethany Baptist Church SBC~ 7304 Homestead Rd.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00p.m.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Reece will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, beginning at 10:00a.m.
Interment ~ Paradise North Cemetery
frazier-mitchell.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church SBC
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church SBC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FRAZIER-MITCHELL FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. - HOUSTON
5002 HERSHE ST
Houston, TX 77020
(713) 673-3672
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 4, 2020
Maudie you was the last of my daddy's nieces. Words can express how I feel. I love you and will miss you. Rest in peace cousin. Your spirit will be with us this weekend.
Felice Bryan
Family
June 4, 2020
Ms . Maudie Reese she was my eldest daughter's second grade teacher at Lantrip Elem. when I was just VIPS at the school, where I also 6 yrs. later was able to work with Ms. Reese she was an amazing woman always with a smile on her face. RIP
L. Lucio
Friend
June 4, 2020
Maudie, one of the sweetest women I had the pleasure of working with at Lantrip Elem.
RIP my friend. Fly with the angels.
Diana Soto Williams
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved