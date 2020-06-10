Maureen Hornsby McDonald1933-2020Maureen Hornsby McDonald, 86, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born to parents, Vera and Truman Hornsby on August 3, 1933 in Fort Worth, Texas.Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 67 years, Toy R. McDonald Jr; two sons, Stephen McDonald and wife Barbara, Scott McDonald and wife Carla; daughter, Kelli McDonald; daughter-in-law, Debra McDonald and her sister, Kathy; six grandchildren, Joseph McDonald and wife Megan, Jeffrey McDonald and wife Melissa, Brian McDonald and wife Rachel, Caitlin Mandrell, Emily McDonald, Wyatt McDonald; four great grandchildren, Cassidy Munley, Kennedy Obert, Lily McDonald, Stephen Mandrell; two sisters, Shirley Hornsby, JoAnne Willbanks; brother James Hornsby and wife Erika; as well as a host of friends and other family members. Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, Vera Evelyn (Jackson) Hornsby, Truman Prescott Hornsby; two sisters, Carole Hornsby, Judith Dobos; and brother Donald Hornsby.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to the Youth Ministry at South Avenue Baptist Church, 605 Preston Road, Pasadena, Texas 77503.The family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at South Avenue Baptist Church, 605 Preston Road, Pasadena, Texas 77503; a funeral service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at South Avenue Baptist Church; followed by a burial at SouthPark Cemetery, 1310 N. Main St., Pearland, Texas 77581.