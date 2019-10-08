|
|
Maurice McAshan Adams
1938-2019
Maurice McAshan Adams went to be with his Lord Sunday October 4, 2019. He was an Austin resident since 1983. He was born on October 8,1938, a sixth generation Houstonian, where he graduated from Kinkaid School. He also graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, and afterwards received an MBA degree from Columbia University where he was a member of the Alpha Chi Alpha National Economics fraternity. Additionally he graduated from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Glendale, Arizona. Mr. Adams proudly served in the U.S. Army, attached to the 2nd Armored Division. After serving 2 years at Ft. Hood,Texas and at various assignments in Germany he was honorably discharged in 1969 as a First Lieutenant.
His father Norman DeGraaf Adams, mother, Mary McAshan Adams, and brothers Alexander Adams and wife Paula Jacobs Adams of Houston, Norman Adams and Bennie Adams of Independence, Texas, all pre-deceased Maurice. He is survied by his loving wife of 45 years, Barbara Elliott Adams, daughters Maria Adams Roach and her husband Justice John Roach of Lexington, Kentucky, Laura Adams Stover and her husband Charles Andrew Stover III of Houston, Texas, Dorsey Barger and wife Susan Hausmann of Austin, Texas, Pam Barger and partner Barbara Marino of Seattle, Washington, and Duncan Barger and wife Holly Littlefield Barger of Tega Cay, South Carolina. Maurice had five grandchildren, Catherine Roach, Bennett Roach, Andrew Stover IV, Charis Barger and Ethan Barger, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Maurice worked all of his adult life in the Real Estate industry beginning with Equitable Life Assurance Society as an appraiser, then with First Mortgage Company of Texas as a mortgage loan officer. In 1971 he co-founded Adams and Holmes, Inc. in Houston and later Austin, which originated commercial loans throughout the state, as a correspondent banker for out of state financial institutions. In 1995 he joined Capitol Properties as a broker/associate engaged in residential sales.
Maurice had many passions and enjoyed playing tennis; he was an active member of Westwood Country Club in Austin. He was a former member of several other country clubs including the Argyle in San Antonio, River Oaks Country Club in Houston, where he served one year as President of the Men's Tennis Association there, and the Austin Country Club, having won both a mixed doubles and a men's doubles championship in the mid-eighties.
Maurice was fond of gardening and particularly enjoyed photographing his collection of exotic plumerias. After retirement he developed a keen interest in genealogy. He wrote three volumes of family genealogy, from his paternal ancestors' immigration to the Massachusetts Bay Colony in the 1630's and his maternal relations' migration into the Virginia colony. His namesake's father, Texas pioneer Nehemiah McAshan, was killed by Comanches near Quana Texas in 1846. Several other ancestors arrived in the Republic of Texas before statehood in February 1846. Some of their visitation journals and personal items are now in the archives of the DRT library at the Alamo in San Antonio. He served for many years as an officer, and in 2008 was president of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, Moses Austin Chapter in Austin, an organization of members who are descendants of citizens of the Republic of Texas. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Decendants of George Washington's Army at Valley Forge, and the National Huguenot Society.
Maurice was confirmed in the Episcopal Church of St. John the Divine in Houston and was active at St. David's Church in Austin, faithfully serving as Usher Chairman for the 9 am. service between 1987-
1997. He also led core groups at Community Bible Study for several years, and delivered meals on Thursdays for "Meals on Wheels" for another 10 years. Recently his place of worship was Hope Chapel. Trusting in the promise of salvation and eternal life, Maurice has begun a glorious new life with the Almighty Father, Prince of Peace, in His Heavenly Kingdom.
The family will receive friends at a celebration of life service Thursday the 10th of October at 2pm at:
Weed-Corley-Fish Chapel, 3125 North Lamar Blvd, Austin,Texas 78705
Maurice will be buried at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston at a date yet to be determined. This will be followed by a reception for friends in Houston.
Glenwood Cemetery, 2525 Washington Avenue, Houston, Texas 77007, (713) 864-7886
In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to: Alzheimer's Texas, 7719 Wood Hollow Dr. Unit 140, Austin, Texas 78731, (512) 241-0420.
Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019