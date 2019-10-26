Home

1927 - 2019
Maurice Bauer Obituary
Maurice Lee Bauer
1927-2019
Maurice Lee Bauer, 92, died October 19, 2019 in Irving, Texas. He was born July 3, 1927 in Great Bend, Kansas. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and wife Anne, he is survived by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation and service is Monday, October 28 at 10 am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Houston, Texas. Burial is at 2 pm at Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Battleship of Texas Foundation.
Arrangements by Donnelly's Colonial Funeral Home, Irving, TX. Full obituary at irvingfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019
