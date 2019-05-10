Maurine Maas Harris

1926-2019

Maurine Maas Harris, age 93, died May 8, 2019, following a brief illness. Maurine was born in Houston, Texas, on April 3, 1926, to Rose Epstein Maas and Sam J. Maas. Maurine was one of three sisters who enjoyed a lively and comfortable childhood in their home at 3820 La Branch. It was a home filled with love and adventure and fun rides on their father's horse and buggy.

Maurine graduated from San Jacinto High School in 1942. It was the middle of WWII when she married another Houstonian, Army Air Force Lieutenant Sidney H. Baum. For many years, Maurine enjoyed working at Sakowitz Room of Real Jewels where she was an elegant presence.

Maurine enjoyed her garden, purchasing flowers, garden wall hangings, pots, trees, benches and anything else for her gardener to plant. Her Meyer Lemon tree and fig tree were enjoyed by everyone in the neighborhood.

Maurine is predeceased by her parents, Rose and Sam J. Maas, and her sisters, Gertrude Maas Toro, and Harriet Lois Maas. She is also predeceased by a daughter, Shirleen Paige Baum, and a great-grandson, Noah Frankfort.

Maurine is survived by her children: Sandy and Susan Baum, and Ricki and Milton Frankfort; her grandchildren, Todd and Sarah Frankfort, Dana Frankfort, David and Erika Frankfort, Nicole and Jeff Dobbs, and Lindsay and Erik Rahimi. Maurine is also survived by nine great-grandchildren from whom she enjoyed immense pleasure. She loved to shop for them, buying clothes and trinkets she thought they would enjoy.

Maurine will be greatly missed by her loving family and the many friends who enjoyed her lively and entertaining personality. The family thanks her devoted caregiver, Verona Crayton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Maurine's memory to a .