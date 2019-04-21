Mauris Hardcastle

1923-2019

On Monday, April 15, 2019, at the age of 95, Erwin Mauris Hardcastle, loving husband, father and step-father went to be with the Lord. He is survived by his wife of almost 25 years, Margaret (Hensel) Hardcastle, his brother David (Geneva) Hardcastle, his daughter Maura (Thearon) Landrum, stepchildren Arly (Keith) Watson, Dan (Denise) Thompson, Jennifer (Shawn) Alberding, Mike (Maggie) Thompson, and Mitch (Annie) Thompson, 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Mauris was born July 2, 1923 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Raised by is maternal grandparents, Otis and Martha High, he graduated from Jacksonville (Texas) High School in 1938. He proudly served his country in WWII as a member of the US Army Air Corp. Post military, he worked for Southwestern Bell for almost 40 years, highlighted by his special project for the Johnson Space Center which established the baseline for communications for the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission. He passionately began a second career of 35+ years in real estate, where he founded Hardcastle Real Estate in Pearland, TX.

In addition to real estate and his family, Mauris' passions included golf (where he was a past Golfcrest Club Champion), the stock market (where he was an active trader and student of the market until the day he passed away) and his faith in God.

Mauris was preceded in death by his parents Erwin and Ava Hardcastle, his first wife Arlene Barbara Cooper and his half-brother Howard Glenn.

Visitation, open reception and rosary will be Monday, April 22nd from 6:00-8:00 pm at Niday Funeral Home, 12440 Beamer Road, Houston 77089. The mass celebrating Mauris' life will be at Mary Queen Catholic Church in Friendswood on Tuesday, April 23rd at 11:00 am with viewing at 10:15 am. Burial will be on Wednesday, April 24th at White Rose Cemetery in Wills Point, TX at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to RBC Wealth Management c/o the Hardcastle Foundation for Children with Special Needs, 2311 Green Tee Drive, Pearland, TX 77581.

Mauris will always be remembered as a man of Christian integrity with an incredible zest for life. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary