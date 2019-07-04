Mava Sue Aplin

1938-2019

Mava Sue Aplin, 81, of Shoreacres, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday June 27, 2019. Mava was born in Mississippi, raised in the Church of God Orphanage in Sevierville, Tennessee, and moved to Houston, Texas in 1955. Mava is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Dean Aplin Sr. and her son, Donald Bruce Webb. Mava is survived by daughters Cheryl Webb Boone of Shoreacres, Texas, Carla Aplin Jones of Houston, Texas, Carl Aplin Jr. of Clendenin, West Virginia, Christina Aplin Vaughn of Irvine, Kentucky, Yvette Aplin of Oregon House, California, and many grand and great-grandchildren. Mava, retired from the United States Postal Service, lived the "best" part of her life in Hankamer, Texas. One of her favorite places to spend time was Pensacola Beach, Fort Walton Park, where the family began camping on blankets at the roadside park, graduated to a tent for a family of 8, and finally to a motor home. She loved reading, country music, and playing dominos and bingo with her friends at the LaPorte Senior Center. Mava felt strongly about two things: Her Family and her Politics. She was an independent minded and determined woman, fighting for her beliefs and her loved ones. There was always a story worth telling after an outing or family gathering when Mava Sue was in the mix! A memorial service is being planned for the family in October 2019, date to be announced. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 4, 2019