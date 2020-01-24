|
|
Max Avery Feinstein
1993-2020
Max Avery Feinstein, 26, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Max was a light in every room and the world will be less bright without his passion, curiosity, and drive to excel in everything he did. His infectious smile, his fearlessness, humor, and love made each person who crossed his path feel special.
Max was absolutely loved. Empathetic, caring, always there for others, funny, talented, Max was already changing the world. He made people want to be better and helped them be.
He was born on July 18, 1993 in Houston, Texas to Stephen Feinstein and Marla Fine Feinstein. He attended The Webb School and Bellaire High School. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Neuroscience from Davidson College in 2016. During his time at Davidson, Max was a D1 athlete on the Davidson Diving Team. He co-founded a nonprofit to empower disadvantaged children through visual arts. He was also a marathon runner, triathlete, and a world traveler who spoke Japanese and Chinese.
Max was a third-year medical student at University of California San Francisco (USCF). He also served as Operations Director for Loving Eyes Foundation, a start-up whose mission is to 3-D print custom spectacles for children with craniofacial abnormalities. He authored many publications in his chosen field of ophthalmology. He was recently awarded first prize at an MIT Hacking Medicine event for his team's work on 3-D printing cheaper and more accessible custom facial prosthetics.
Max leaves behind a legion of devoted friends and family. He is survived by his father Stephen Feinstein of Houston, mother Marla Fine Feinstein and grandfather Jerry Fine of Louisville, Kentucky, brother Taylor Feinstein and step-mother Connie Devine Feinstein of Houston.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Congregation Beth Yeshurun, 4525 Beechnut, Houston TX 77096. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a mental health charity in Max's name.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020