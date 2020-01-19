Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Inurnment
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Glenwood Cemetery
2525 Washington Ave
Houston, TX
Max Lee Mazy Jr.


1988 - 2020
Max Lee Mazy Jr. Obituary
Max Lee Mazy, Jr.
1988-2019
Max Lee Mazy, Jr. was born in Houston on the 7th of January 1988, and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, the 31st of December 2019. He was 31 years of age.
Max graduated St. John's Military Academy in Kansas and attended Memorial High School in Houston.
He was a brilliant and precious soul with a kind, thoughtful and appreciative heart. It is comforting to know that he knew God and has now entered into eternal life.
He is survived by his mother, Sheri Upchurch Owen and her husband, Bob; his father, Max L. Mazy; his sisters, Molly Mazy and Mary Mazy; as well as his Grandmother, Linda Upchurch. He is also survived by Aunt and Uncle, Lisa and Dr. Greg Rab of Dallas; cousins, Linsey Rab Thompson and her husband Todd, and Lacy Rab.
He in preceded in death by his grandfather, Willis Upchurch, Jr. and grandmother Alice Mazy.
An inurnment is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, the 21st of January, at Glenwood Cemetery, 2525 Washington Ave in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston, Texas 77056; or the .
Please visit Max's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
