Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 391-2424
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Drive Christian Church
11750 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX
Violet Maxine
McMakin Dorsey
1929-2019
Violet Maxine McMakin Dorsey, devoted widow of Norman Dorsey and loving mother of Mickey Dorsey, Kathy Brooks, Maureen Fenton, and Suzanne Armstrong passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019. She was also the beloved Mimi to her five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Maxine will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Memorial Drive Christian Church, 11750 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019
