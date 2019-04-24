|
Violet Maxine
McMakin Dorsey
1929-2019
Violet Maxine McMakin Dorsey, devoted widow of Norman Dorsey and loving mother of Mickey Dorsey, Kathy Brooks, Maureen Fenton, and Suzanne Armstrong passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019. She was also the beloved Mimi to her five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Maxine will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Memorial Drive Christian Church, 11750 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024.
