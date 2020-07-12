1/1
Maxine Matthews
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
MAXINE MATTHEWS
1924-2020
Maxine Matthews, 95 passed away on June 19, 2020 in the arms of her daughter, Teresa. Maxine was a teacher, entrepreneur, nutritionist, who loved her God, family and mankind. Preceded in death by her son Ronnie, son-in-law George, she is survived by her son Tony (Nancy), daughter Teresa "Tish" Bolin, and brother Fred Steen (Colleen) of Houston.Funeral Rites & Readings will be July 17, 2020 at 2 P.M. at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church
