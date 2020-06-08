Maxine Williams1916-2020Maxine Williams, 103, was born to Sam and Verge Drisdale in Plum, Texas. Shewent home to be with the Lord on (Thursday) May 28, 2020. At the age of 16, She migrated to Houston Texas where she attended and completed her High School education and was a 1935 graduate of Jack Yates High School. After graduation Maxine returned to Plum to help her mother raise her siblings. Having the ambition and desire to start her own business, Maxine returned to Houston in 1939. Owner of several café's, she is notably known as " Ms. Enchilada " the charismatic owner and operator of El Nedo's Restaurant located in the Third Ward community for over 51 years. She closed the doors in 2002 to retired at the early age of 85. In 1947 under the leadership of Rev. William Hayward Banks, Maxine joined Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She maintained her membership at Jordan Grove for almost 75 years. She was still very active with her Mission Group and Sunday School Class under the leadership of Pastor Danny Davis. Serving in excess of 50 years, Sister Maxine Williams was a dedicated member of the Electa Chapter #432 Order of the Eastern Star where she served as the Worthy Matron. Visitation will be held on (Tuesday) June 9, 2020 from 9-10:55 a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at the Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2603 Anita, Rev. Danny Davis, Officiating, Interment Houston Memorial Gardens.