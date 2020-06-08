Maxine Williams
1916 - 2020
Maxine Williams
1916-2020
Maxine Williams, 103, was born to Sam and Verge Drisdale in Plum, Texas. She
went home to be with the Lord on (Thursday) May 28, 2020. At the age of 16, She migrated to Houston Texas where she attended and completed her High School education and was a 1935 graduate of Jack Yates High School. After graduation Maxine returned to Plum to help her mother raise her siblings. Having the ambition and desire to start her own business, Maxine returned to Houston in 1939. Owner of several café's, she is notably known as " Ms. Enchilada " the charismatic owner and operator of El Nedo's Restaurant located in the Third Ward community for over 51 years. She closed the doors in 2002 to retired at the early age of 85. In 1947 under the leadership of Rev. William Hayward Banks, Maxine joined Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She maintained her membership at Jordan Grove for almost 75 years. She was still very active with her Mission Group and Sunday School Class under the leadership of Pastor Danny Davis. Serving in excess of 50 years, Sister Maxine Williams was a dedicated member of the Electa Chapter #432 Order of the Eastern Star where she served as the Worthy Matron. Visitation will be held on (Tuesday) June 9, 2020 from 9-10:55 a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at the Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2603 Anita, Rev. Danny Davis, Officiating, Interment Houston Memorial Gardens.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 8, 2020.
June 6, 2020
Heaven has definitely gained an Angel.
Sincere Condolences to the entire families of Aunt Maxine, may God give strength in every area needed to the ones who loved her dearly. Gone but never will be forgotten - she left Precious Memories embedded in the lives of so many. R.I.H.
Debra Anthony Abney
Family
June 6, 2020
Dear Aunt Maxine will be cherished and missed for all the days to come. What an incredible, well-lived life she lived. Our deepest condolences from Lewis Drisdale's girls- Louise, Carmela, Verge & our families.
Nieces and family in California & New Mexico
Family
June 6, 2020
We are going to miss you Mrs Mac,That smile,that laugh was everything to us.We are praying for the Richards Family at this difficult time ....God Bless you all
Tyeshia Nichols-Fletcher
June 5, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
June 5, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
