Maxine Woelfel1927-2020Maxine "Mack" "Granny Mack" Woelfel, 93, was born at home in Houston, Texas in 1927.Her parents, Lucille and Henry Meier, lived across the street from the Ford Models A&T assembly plant where Henry worked. Her early years were spent cycling in the woods (now Memorial Park), playing alongside Buffalo Bayou, scheming with lifelong best friend and sister Bobbie and feeding (or not feeding) the family chickens.Not surprising to all who knew and loved her, she was voted "Most Popular Girl" at Sam Houston High School where she graduated in 1944.Ford automobiles were a continuing theme in her life, as she met her future husband Albert (Al) when he drove up to a church Sunday school party in a Lincoln Continental convertible. "He's here!", her girlfriends shouted. Al and Maxine were married in 1946, living happily ever after for almost 68 years until his death in 2014.She worked at Great Southern Life Insurance Company while Al finished his post-war studies at now Rice University…until her two sons were born.Then, a new career as "CFO" (Chief Family Officer), led her to have such varied interests as:— finding her lost children in many of our National Parks— chauffeuring sons to endless band practices, Scout meetings and speech tournaments— nurturing Guiness World Records-worthy quantities of potted plants and African violets— demonstrating an unparalleled skill for marathon telephone conversations— sharing her devotion to all children, especially babies and toddlers, including decades of teaching Sunday School— clipping coupons and bargain shopping (Talbot's will surely miss her)— winning the quarters at the bridge table and, more recently, the mahjong board …playing with dear friends— and sharing an unbridled joy of eating good food, talking about good food, accumulating reams of new recipes for (hopefully) good food…and finding out what you all had eaten lately that was good!What was not as well known was her skill in unique expression of the English language, (matched perhaps only by Yogi Berra):"I have it, but it's lost""I'm all dressed except for putting my clothes on""Half that (piece of pie) into thirds"…are just a few examples.She was also known to legions of foreign visitors to Houston through her later work with the Greater Houston Convention & Visitors Bureau. Wherever they were from, all were greeted with a smile and keen desire to help - and of course, advice on where to eat.Above all, she was devoted to her family, mostly ignoring their faults and always so proud of their personal growth and success. Her last wish was to hold her great grandchildren "one last time".She and Albert were faithful Lutherans throughout their adult lives attending Messiah, Trinity and ultimately St. Matthew Churches.Maxine is survived by her sons Alan (Jeannie) and Randy (Kathy); and her much adored grandchildren, great grandchildren and those of her dear sister Bobbie.A celebration of Maxine's wonderful life will be deferred until 2021 when we can all enjoy some of her favorite James Coney Island hot dogs and Krispy Kreme donuts together.She would be so pleased if any donations in her memory were made to The Salvation Army.