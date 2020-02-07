Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's United Methodist Church
20775 Kingsland Blvd.
Katy, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maybelle Mullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maybelle Mullen


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maybelle Mullen Obituary
Maybelle Baker
Mullen
1936-2020
Maybelle, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on February 1, 2020. She was born in Avery, Oklahoma on March 6, 1936 to Lucy Ann and Cegil Con Redus. She grew up and attended school in Perkins, Oklahoma where she met and married the love of her life, Jack Baker. They had one child, their daughter Jacque Baker Groce, and relocated to Houston in 1965.
Maybelle worked alongside her best friend, Carol, and retired from Amoco Oil Company in 1995. She loved her family with all her heart and absolutely adored her two granddaughters. Maybelle was loved by everyone that knew her gentle and gracious heart. She had an infectious smile that she wore both night and day. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Baker, mother Lucy and father Cegil Redus, and brothers Kenneth (Corky) Redus and Cegil (Bud) Redus. She is survived by her daughter Jacque Groce and husband Byron, granddaughters Emily and Haley, sisters Norma Magee and Pat Stephens and husband Lyle, as well as her dear friend Frank Barber.
A memorial service will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 20775 Kingsland Blvd, Katy TX 77450.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or the church of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maybelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -