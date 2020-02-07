|
|
Maybelle Baker
Mullen
1936-2020
Maybelle, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on February 1, 2020. She was born in Avery, Oklahoma on March 6, 1936 to Lucy Ann and Cegil Con Redus. She grew up and attended school in Perkins, Oklahoma where she met and married the love of her life, Jack Baker. They had one child, their daughter Jacque Baker Groce, and relocated to Houston in 1965.
Maybelle worked alongside her best friend, Carol, and retired from Amoco Oil Company in 1995. She loved her family with all her heart and absolutely adored her two granddaughters. Maybelle was loved by everyone that knew her gentle and gracious heart. She had an infectious smile that she wore both night and day. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Baker, mother Lucy and father Cegil Redus, and brothers Kenneth (Corky) Redus and Cegil (Bud) Redus. She is survived by her daughter Jacque Groce and husband Byron, granddaughters Emily and Haley, sisters Norma Magee and Pat Stephens and husband Lyle, as well as her dear friend Frank Barber.
A memorial service will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 20775 Kingsland Blvd, Katy TX 77450.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or the church of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020