Maydelle Dorothy (Exley) Burkhalter
1931-2020
Maydelle Dorothy Exley Burkhalter was called home to be with her Heavenly Father after suffering a heart attack on April 19, 2020. She was born to Edna and William Exley, Sr. on December 15, 1931, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
Maydelle grew up in West University and attended Roberts Elementary. During WWII she moved to Elkton, Maryland; then, back to Houston. Later she graduated from St. Agnes Academy and attended "Rice Institute" as it was known then. At Rice she was active in the Elizabeth Baldwin Literary Society, which evolved into 2 Bridge Clubs that played together until the Covid 19 Virus interrupted their gatherings. Maydelle was also involved in the Athletic Department as well as the Rice Historical Society. Maydelle worked at Texas Children's Hospital for many years; then, volunteered there for several more. She loved Annunciation Church and the 8 AM Latin Mass with her "Breakfast Club". She loved and lived her life with the pedal to the metal, always with an upbeat and positive attitude. Her only regret was not buying that new red convertible she had her eyes on.
Preceding Maydelle in death are her parents Edna and William Exley, Sr., two brothers William Jr. and James Exley, two sons Howard and Billy Burkhalter, and grandson William Ryan Burkhalter.
Her daughter Anne Van Horn, daughter and son-in-law Mary and Peter Bambace, son Michael Burkhalter, 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, sister-in-law Joella Exley and several nieces and nephews, survive Maydelle.
Due to current restrictions, there will be a Memorial Mass at a later date. If you would like to honor Maydelle's memory, please enjoy a vodka tonic Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 5 PM or you may make a donation to Annunciation Catholic Church, PO Box 214, Houston, Texas 77001 or St. Agnes Academy, 9000 Bellaire Blvd. Houston, Texas 77036.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020