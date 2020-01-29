|
Melba L. Crawford
1944-2020
"A light from our household has dimmed. A voice we loved has been stilled. A place is vacant in our hearts that can never filled."
The epitome of elegance and steadfast faith, retired H.I.S.D. educator, Mrs. Melba Lacour Crawford entered into Eternal rest January 24, 2020.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 31st, 11:00 A.M. at St. Albert of Trapani Catholic Church, 11027 S. Gessner Rd. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 10:00 A.M.
In God's care she leaves her loving and devoted husband, Murphy Crawford, Jr.; son, Mark Crawford (Kathleen); daughter, Narain Caraway (Gregory); grandson, Mark O. Crawford; four loving siblings, many dear relatives, and loyal friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020