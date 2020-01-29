Home

Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Albert of Trapani Catholic Church
11027 S. Gessner Rd.
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Albert of Trapani Catholic Church
11027 S. Gessner Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Albert of Trapani Catholic Church
11027 S. Gessner Rd.
View Map
Melba Crawford


1944 - 2020
Melba Crawford Obituary
Melba L. Crawford
1944-2020
"A light from our household has dimmed. A voice we loved has been stilled. A place is vacant in our hearts that can never filled."
The epitome of elegance and steadfast faith, retired H.I.S.D. educator, Mrs. Melba Lacour Crawford entered into Eternal rest January 24, 2020.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 31st, 11:00 A.M. at St. Albert of Trapani Catholic Church, 11027 S. Gessner Rd. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 10:00 A.M.
In God's care she leaves her loving and devoted husband, Murphy Crawford, Jr.; son, Mark Crawford (Kathleen); daughter, Narain Caraway (Gregory); grandson, Mark O. Crawford; four loving siblings, many dear relatives, and loyal friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020
