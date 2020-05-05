Melba Lorraine Coslet
1929-2020
Melba Lorraine Coslet of Humble, passed away April 24, 2020. She will be missed by her family and friends. Private services will be held at Klein Memorial Park Cemetery, Magnolia, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2020.