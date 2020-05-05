Or Copy this URL to Share

Melba Lorraine Coslet

1929-2020

Melba Lorraine Coslet of Humble, passed away April 24, 2020. She will be missed by her family and friends. Private services will be held at Klein Memorial Park Cemetery, Magnolia, Texas.







