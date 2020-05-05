Melba Lorraine Coslet
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melba Lorraine Coslet
1929-2020
Melba Lorraine Coslet of Humble, passed away April 24, 2020. She will be missed by her family and friends. Private services will be held at Klein Memorial Park Cemetery, Magnolia, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Klein Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved